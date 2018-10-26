NYSC deploys 1,413 corps members to Gombe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,413 Batch C

corps members to Gombe state.

State coordinator, Mr. David Pwanidi Marson, disclosed this while

speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the corps members deployed

to the state at Amada Orientation Camp in Akko local government area

of the state.

He said that the time has passed for dependence on the government for

jobs, urged the Corps members to take the programme seriously at the

end of the exercise there would be inter platoon skill acquisition

competition.

The coordinator also appealed to the state government to provide

water tanker at the camp to ease the problem of scarcity; and a

utility vehicle to allow for smooth inspection of corps members at

their locations.

Also speaking, the chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board and

Head of Civil Service ,Alhaji Yakubu Bajoga, said that involvement of

Corps members and NYSC staff in the election matters has transformed

the electoral process and earned the scheme recognition from all

quarters.

“As worthy ambassadors of your families and state, you shall be

engaged in the 2019 general election, the nation shall look up to you

for fair and credible election. You are expected to demonstrate a high

level of discipline sincerity of purpose.