NYSC deploys 1,413 corps members to Gombe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,413 Batch C
corps members to Gombe state.
State coordinator, Mr. David Pwanidi Marson, disclosed this while
speaking during the swearing in ceremony of the corps members deployed
to the state at Amada Orientation Camp in Akko local government area
of the state.
He said that the time has passed for dependence on the government for
jobs, urged the Corps members to take the programme seriously at the
end of the exercise there would be inter platoon skill acquisition
competition.
The coordinator also appealed to the state government to provide
water tanker at the camp to ease the problem of scarcity; and a
utility vehicle to allow for smooth inspection of corps members at
their locations.
Also speaking, the chairman of the state NYSC Governing Board and
Head of Civil Service ,Alhaji Yakubu Bajoga, said that involvement of
Corps members and NYSC staff in the election matters has transformed
the electoral process and earned the scheme recognition from all
quarters.
“As worthy ambassadors of your families and state, you shall be
engaged in the 2019 general election, the nation shall look up to you
for fair and credible election. You are expected to demonstrate a high
level of discipline sincerity of purpose.
