NYSC deploys 2,195 corps members in Anambra





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Wednesday, deployed a total of 2,195 corps members for the 2022 batch A stream II exercise in Anambra state.

The Anambra State Coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, who disclosed this at swearing in ceremony of the potential corps members held at Nnamdi Azikiwe permanent Orientation camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, Awka South local government area, revealed that out of the 2,195 corps members, 1100 are males, while the females are 1095.

Yetunde further assured that their security network was intact as the scheme have good working relationship with the local vigilante, police, military, paramilitary and other security outfits, and enjoined corps members to maximally utilised the opportunity to gain more knowledge and skills for future.

“As a prerequisite before gaining entrance into orientation camp, they were screened for COVID-19 and confirmed fit for the exercise. They have been grouped into platoons to enhance effective participation and am glad to state they are adjusting. Life in camp is regimented and can never be compared to what is obtainable at their homes,” she said.

She also thanked the Anambra state government for its numerous supports to the scheme and their host communities, and urged employers who applied through local government inspectors to be at the camp to convey corps members needed for their institutions on April 7.

Earlier, in a message, the Director General, NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, implored corps members to be discipline, obey the rules and regulations guiding the camp and abstain from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices.

“I implore you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far, especially by remaining compliant with the camp rules and regulations. You must continue to distance yourself from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. The programme is a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you realise your potentials, and attain individuals feats both within and beyond the period of service,” Ibrahim hinted.