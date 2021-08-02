NYSC deploys 2207 corps members in Anambra

A total of 2207 corps members have been deployed for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2021 Batch B (Stream 1) orientation programme in Anambra State.

The state NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, who disclosed this during the swearing-in ceremony of the batch at the Nnamdi Azikiwe NYSC Unity Permanent Orientation Camp, Umuawulu/Mbaukwu, in Awka South local government area, stated that 1046 of them are males while 1161 are females.

According to Baderinwa, the corps members were tested and confirmed fit for the exercise, as well as kitted and accommodated in line with COVID-19 protocols.

She commended governor Willie Obiano for his supports to the NYSC and corps members, assuring that the corps members would translate their talents into practical terms by contributing meaningfully in the different committees and activities they would be co-opted into.

Baderinwa, however, appealed to the governor to expedite action on the landscaping of their premises with a view to preventing erosion from taking over the place.

Earlier, the State governor, Willie Obiano, assured the corps members of his government continuous commitment to providing suitable atmosphere for youths to maximize their potentials of self-actualization and self-employment.

