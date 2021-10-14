NYSC DG calls for collective action against inequality, gender based violence

Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brig-General and Associate Prof Shuaibu Ibrahim, has called for collective action from all stakeholders in the fight against the ravaging effects of inequality and gender-based violence in the country.

The DG made the call during the flag-off of the first phase of NYSC Grassroots Gender Sensitisation and Advocacy Campaign in Rural Communities, held at Government Day Secondary School, Sunkaani, Ardo-Kola local government area of Taraba state.

In an address read by the state coordinator, NYSC, Taraba state, Mr Anthony Nzoka, the NYSC DG lamented the discrimination against the female gender in some communities and warned against the physical harm and psychological effects of such discrimination to women and girls.

General Ibrahim therefore, called on community leaders, religious institutions, local government administrators and other stakeholders to ensure that no man, woman, girl or boy is denied the opportunity to realise their God-given potentials.

The NYSC boss reiterated the scheme’s continued support and advocacy on gender matters and thanked all stakeholders and partners for their support.

Responding on behalf of the local government area chairman, Ardo-Kola local government, who was represented by the director, general services and administration, Mr Alexander Bingan, expressed sincere appreciation to the NYSC for the sensitisation programme, and assured of the support of the council in the fight against gender based violence and discrimination and called for the extension of the sensitisation to other communities within the LGA.

Present also at the flag-off ceremony were the director, PRS, Ardo-Kola LGA, Mr Bappa Waturu; chairman, Muslim council, Ardo-Kola LGA, Usman Abdulkarim ; Gender Monitoring Officer, NYSC NDHQ, Mrs Patience Lenkat, management staff of NYSC Taraba Secretariat, students and community members.