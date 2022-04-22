NYSC DG celebrates 14 retired directors

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu lbrahim, has commended the 14 retired Directors of the Scheme in the last two years for their selfless and meritorious service to the Scheme and the nation at large.

They are: Anthony Achulike Ekeocha, Dauda Daniel Dauda (late), Tobias Chidube Ibeh, Yusuf Steven Ehoda-Adi, Ann Ngozika Ibe, Ruth Bakka, Okpiroro Abada, Adeola James Afolayan, Teryima Manasseh Igyuse, Mkinebari Friday Adokor, Adenike Adeyemi, Olufunmilayo Akin-Moses, Solomon Nyifen Ishaku, and Hilary Agbomhire Nasamu.

Lbrahim said their mentorship while in service has produced millions of youths who are now responsible adults in different vocations.

According to a statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, Friday, the DG stated this during a Send-forth Ceremony organised for NYSC Directors who retired between January 2020 and March 2022.

“On behalf of Management, Staff and Corps Members nationwide, l want to appreciate you senior citizens for your meritorious service to the NYSC in particular and the nation in general.

“You have mentored millions of youths and l can assure you that we will forever be grateful for your mentorship and service”, General Ibrahim said.

The DG said the scheme is expecting the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, which bill has passed through the House of Representatives and when assented to by the President, their services would be needed.

In her remarks, the Director, Human Resource Management, Hajiya Habiba Bappah said the Scheme decided to celebrate the retired Directors for their invaluable impact to the nation while in service.

She commended them for shaping the character of Nigerian youths who passed through the Scheme.

Speaking on behalf the retired directors, Mr Anthony Achulike Ekeocha commended Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim for his passion and leadership style of administration which has taken the Scheme to a higher pedestal.

He lauded his magnanimity and welfare-oriented gesture of celebrating them.

