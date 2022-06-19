NYSC DG charges corps members on skill acquisition 

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has admonished corps members to embrace vocational training, which would empower them for self-empowerment in the absence of salary jobs.

He said the Scheme has made adequate arrangements for every corps member to undergo three weeks free vocational training while in camp, through the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme of the Scheme.

A statement signed by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, the DG stated this on Sunday while addressing Corps Members at NYSC Kogi State Orientation Camp in Asaya, Kabba Local Government Area of the State.

“I urge you to embrace vocational skills, which is the only way to make you self-reliant instead of waiting for the unavailable salaried jobs,” Fadah said.

The NYSC DG also advised the corps members to beware of people with questionable character and abide by the rules and regulations of the Scheme throughout their service year.

He advised them to ensure personal safety and avoid risky adventures that may lead to unpleasant consequences.

While in Kogi Camp, General Fadah laid the foundation of a 15-room participants’ hostel, saying it would enhance effective performance of the users during orientation courses.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

