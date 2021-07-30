NYSC DG condoles with Akwa Ibom govt over death of prospective corps members, directs flag to fly at half mast



The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has condoled with the Government and people of Akwa-Ibom state over the death of four (4) prospective corps members who were indigenes of the state.

According to the statement from the office of the DG, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, Thursday, all NYSC flags were to fly at half-mast while observing two-minutes silence across all orientation camps during the parade on Thursday, in honour of the deceased.



In his condolence message to Gov Udom Emmanuel, General Ibrahim expressed shock over the news of the demise of the “promising patriots who were full of enthusiasm and vigour to serve their fatherland”.

The DG further said that the death of the prospective corps members was a great loss not only to their families and Akwa-Ibom state, but the entire NYSC family and the nation at large.



The NYSC boss said he was in the state to condole with the immediate families of the deceased corps-members-to-be and the people of the state, having been at the scene of the accident on receiving the sad news.

He prayed for the repose of the souls of the departed and quick recovery of the injured prospective corps members, even as he assured that the NYSC management will accord them all necessary care and attention while ensuring that they are considered alongside their colleagues who have already reported to the orientation camp. He thanked the governor for receiving him and members of his entourage despite a short notice.



In his response, Gov Emmanuel thanked the NYSC DG for his empathy and responsiveness to the plight of the prospective corps members, adding that the visit was a mark of honour to the deceased families and the state at large, he therefore, commended him for always according priority attention to the welfare of the corps members.



The NYSC Director-General also extended his visit to the Vice Chancellor of the University of Uyo, Professor Nyaudoh Ndaeyo, whose graduates were involved in the unfortunate accident.

In his convoy, were the Commander, 2 Brigade, Brig-General MM Inuwa, and some members of Akwa State Executive Council.

On July 28, fifteen (15) prospective corps members were involved in an auto crash

along Abuja-Lokoja express way while on their way to report to the Orientation camp for the one-year compulsory national service.

