NYSC DG consoles with Soun of Ogbomosho family

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Director-General, Maj.- Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim has condoled with the people of Ogbomosho over the death of His Royal Majesty Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III.

A statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Emeka Mgbemena on Saturday, the DG speaking at Soun’s palace, commiserated with the entire town especially the immediate family on the death of the revered monarch.

He also prayed for the repose of his soul.

“On behalf of the NYSC family nationwide, please accept our heartfelt condolences,” he said.

The scheme had earlier written to the Oyo state government, Minister of Youth and Sports Development and the deceased’s family to express condolences on the demise of the monarch.

In his response, the eldest son of the monarch, Dr Aderemi Oyewumi, commended the Director-General for creating time for the visit.

He lauded NYSC management for mentoring youths as models for good governance, describing the Scheme as an agent of national unity.

He poured encomiums on the founding father of the Scheme, General Yakubu Gowon for the establishment the Corps which in forty-eight years has continued to promote national unity and integration.