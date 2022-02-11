NYSC DG harps on protection of Corps data

The director-general, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has assured the public that the scheme “is not letting down its guard as it has continued to evolve and enhance control measures, including those that are technology driven in its mobilisation.”

Gen. Ibrahim disclosed this in his welcome address at the opening ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ pre-mobilisation workshop Thursday in Abuja.

He said the workshop had given the NYSC and other relevant stakeholders the opportunity to achieve continuous improvements in the mobilisation process.

“One of the major areas of focus is data control at all levels. Data generated from the corps producing institution is the raw material processed for mobilisation exercise. This record is supposed to be pure and undiluted, but for selfish motives of some players along the production chain, we have continued to encounter challenges,” he said.

The director, corps mobilisation, Mrs. Ango Victoria, in her remarks, said the pre- mobilisation “is conducted to prepare the ground for mobilisation of corps members to select qualified participants; the NYSC will no longer take excuses from various corps-producing institutions on the issues of data manipulations and errors.”