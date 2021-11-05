NYSC DG joins Abdulsalami, others at peace accord signing by Anambra gov’ship candidates

———-



The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, was among dignitaries that witnessed the signing of peace accord by political parties and their candidates ahead the November 6 governorship election in Anambra state.

A statement from the office of the Director-General of NYSC made available to Blueprint Thursday, said former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar and many top security personnel attended the Awka peace accord.

“Also in attendance at the event organised by the National Peace Committee in Awka today were the chairman of the committee, and former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar; INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu; General Officer Commanding 82 Division, Nigerian Army, Maj-General TA Lagbaja; representative of the Inspector-General of Police, other top security officers, traditional rulers and clerics,” the statement reads in part.

In his address, the chairman of the peace committee, General Abdulsalami Abukakar, decried violence, ballot box snatching, vote buying and other irregularities that often marred elections in the country. He said the committee, which had been contributing to the improvement of the electoral process since its inception, was concerned about peace in Anambra state.

Abubakar, therefore, called on all the political parties and their supporters to show commitment to a violence-free election and acceptance of the outcome in good faith.

In his remarks, INEC chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, commended the National Peace Committee for its role in ensuring credible and peaceful conduct of elections in the country.

Yakubu noted that the accord brokered by the committee contributed in no small measure to the peaceful conduct of the governorship elections in Edo and Ondo states last year, while also expressing confidence that similar feat would be achieved with Anambra election.

He therefore, called on all parties that signed the accord to “abide by its spirit and letters.”

Also speaking, the representative of the Inspector-General of Police, DIG Joseph Egbunike, said security agencies had mapped out strategies for peaceful conduct of the election, and assured that they would be firm and professional in their approach.

The NYSC boss, Brig-General Ibrahim used the opportunity of his presence in the state to pay courtesy visits to the Commander, 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha, the Anambra state Commissioner of Police and the Director, Department of State Services.

General Ibrahim thanked security agencies for their support for the scheme, especially in the area of security and welfare of corps members, and called for the sustenance of the cordial working relationship.

In their separate responses, the Commander 302 Artillery Regiment, Colonel AB Usman and the Commissioner of Police, Mr. Echeng E. Echeng, assured of their support for the scheme, which they promised to sustain.

General Ibrahim also addressed corps members in Awka, the state capital, and enjoined those who would be engaged in the conduct of the election to perform their duty with high sense of responsibility.

He urged them to act as impartial umpires and be guided by the provisions of the electoral laws.