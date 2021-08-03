NYSC: DG sensitises corps members on honours awrds



The Director-General of NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has acquainted corps members with the requirements for the conferment of the President’s NYSC Honours Award. He said grading for the honours award starts from the orientation camp and that potential award winners must excel in Orientation Course, Primary Assignment, Community Development Service and Winding-up/Passing-Out Programme.



He stated this Monday while addressing the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream One corps members at the NYSC orientation camp, Amada, Gombe state and their colleagues in Yobe state orientation camp.

The DG urged the corps members to show extra ordinary patriotism and ensure teamwork in the service of their fatherland.



He assured that the selection process for the award is always transparent and handled by a committee of Nigerians with proven integrity from both the public and private sectors.

Speaking on community development service, lbrahim urged the corps members to study the felt needs of their host communities and execute projects that would uplift their living standard, after duly approved by the NYSC management even as management does not allow corps members to use their personal money.



He also revealed that any corps member that relocates from his initial state of deployment or stage-managed rejection is automatically disqualified from winning the award.

“To quality for NYSC Honours Award you must not relocate, you must not reject posting to your place of Primary Assignment, you must get approval from the NYSC for the project you want to embark upon.”Equally, you must have won the State Honours Award before you can qualify for nomination for the President’s NYSC Honours Award. “Also note that you are not expected to spend your money to execute any project,” DG said.



He advised them to embrace the skill acquisition programme of NYSC in order to become job providers instead of job seekers as management “has partnered with the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bank of Industry, Access Bank, NYSC Foundation, among others, to provide soft loans to them.”

Ibrahim also reiterated that efforts are on-going to establish the NYSC Trust Fund which would provide start-up capital for corps members after service.

Prospective corps members totalling 1,365, comprising 650 males and 715 females took the oath of allegiance in the state.