NYSC DG unveils mega printing press, drums support for trust fund

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu lbrahim, on Friday unveiled the NYSC Mega Printing Press in Kaduna.

According to the DG, the project which was conceived almost a decade ago is an attestation of the commitment of NYSC Management to the functionality of the six Mega-Printing Presses, as approved by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

He expressed appreciation to the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation for her unwaivering support to Scheme.

Ibrahim added that the establishment of the printing press is a fulfilment of one of his administration’s policy thrust of reinvigorating the NYSC Ventures.

“It will be a veritable source of revenue with attendant increase in our remittances to the Federal coffers.

This facility and similar ones to be sited in other geo-political zones will be opened to public patronage in addition to the printing of publications of the Scheme, thereby cutting down our running costs”, the DG assured

He stated further that the Printing Press would also serve as a training platform for NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development as interested Corps Members would be accorded the opportunity to acquire skills in publication and digital printing.

He charged the managers of the Printing Press to hit the ground running and ensure efficient handling of the facility to meet the printing needs of all NYSC formations in the North-West Geo-Political Zone and the general public.

“This is a strategic project which must be placed in good stead to compete favourably in the printing market.mI expect you to be above board in canvassing patronage from individuals and organisations in both the public and private sectors”, General Ibrahim affirmed.

He also directed all NYSC formations in the North-West to patronise the printing press which would offer a wide range of services in digital printing technology.

He used the occasion to also canvass support from well-meaning Nigerians for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund, which will address infrastructural deficit in the Scheme, as well as enhance the training and provision of start-up capital for Corps Members under the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme .

He said this will go a long way in making them self-employed with the multiplier effects of lifting millions of Nigerians out of poverty.

General Ibrahim assured that his administration would continue to use the potentials of Corps Members for national development.

In his welcome remarks, the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Emeka Mgbemena, commended the Director-General’s laudable achievements, including the NYSC Radio and Television which would be inaugurated soon.

He assured him that the printing press would not be a flash in the pan, but would run profitably as a strategic business unit of the Scheme.