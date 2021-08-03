NYSC DG urges members in Yobe to serve with zeal, commitment



The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim has charged corps members deployed to Yobe state to serve the state with zeal and commitment.



The DG gave the charge Monday when he paid an unscheduled visit to the NYSC Orientation Camp Dazigau in Yobe state.



General Ibrahim asked the youth to take their deployment to Yobe state as an act of God and as an opportunity to contribute their qouta to the development of the nation.



“Therefore you should settle down to serve the nation with zeal and commitment. You should also participate actively in the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneueship Development Training as the benefits are tremendous”. He advised the youth.



The NYSC boss applauded them for the good conduct exhibited at the camp saying it was an indication of a hitch free orientation exercise going forward.



He equally praised the management of the scheme in the state for their excellent management of the camp even as he promised that NYSC would upgrade the existing facilities to enhance comfortability of the staff and members