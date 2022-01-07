NYSC DG’s promotion to Maj. – Gen excites staff

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) staff has celebrated the Director General, Major General Shuiabu Ibrahim on his recent promotion by the Nigeria Army.

The celebration took place at the NYSC headquarters on Thursday in Abuja.

Welcoming dignitaries, the Director ICT and Information of the NYSC, Mrs Chris Ubah said the DG has succeeded in reshaping the Scheme to enviable height. She said he has been a councillor, teacher and father to the staff, stressing that prosperity will not forget his reformation of the scheme.

She said Ibrahim will not be easily forgotten in the annals of history of the scheme.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sport Development, Alhaji Ismael Abubakar, who represented the minister, commended the DG for his development vision and ability to redirect the Scheme’s vision for effective empowerment of the corps members through the NYSC’s entrepreneurship strive.

He assured that the ministry will continue to support every positive initiative that would help the scheme achieve its aims and objectives.

Also commending the Chief of Army Staff for finding it worthy to promote the DG, the Executive Governor Nasarawa state, Engr. Abdullahi Sule, said the DG is a true ambassador of the state because he has redefined the scheme, adding that the introduction of businesses into the scheme is worth commending as corps members can now leave the centre and be independent.

He said the DG came into the scheme and started thinking outside the box as corps members are not proud to be serving their country.

Responding, the DG, Major General Shuiabu Ibrahim, appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari and the Chief of Defence Staff his achievements and promotion even as he said all he has achieve on earth has been because of prayers from those he has touched in life.

He used the occasion to further urge the Nigeria Governors Forum to support the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund as this will go a long way to empowering the corps members and enable the entrepreneur corps members to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty.