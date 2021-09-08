NYSC distances self from arrested corps member

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has distanced itself from the corps member arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Arnold Meniru, for alleged importation of four (4) kilograms of drugged candies from the United Kingdom.

The scheme in a statement by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, Monday reiterated its unequivocal stand against any form of crime by any individual including corps members.

“Cognizance of the dangers and negative effects of drugs particularly on the youth, the NYSC over the years have been collaborating with the NDLEA to sensitise and counsel corps members and the public against substance abuse.

“Prospective corps members, before being admitted into NYSC Orientation Camps, are usually searched thoroughly by NDLEA operatives (who are also resident in the camps throughout the duration of the programme) to prevent importation and use of illegal substances in the camps.

“Equally, sensitisation on the dangers of illicit drugs is one of the major lectures packaged for the orientation exercise.

“In addition, there is an existing NYSC/NDLEA Community Development Service (CDS) group whose mandate is to organise public campaigns against use of illicit substances to curb drug abuse.

“In the same vein, the director-general of the scheme, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, uses every opportunity to counsel corps members on the dangers and implications of engaging in crimes including drug abuse,” she said.

She stated further that the NYSC, being an integral part of the composite Nigerian society, corps members are subject to the laws of the country.