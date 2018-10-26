NYSC extends deadline for registration of corps members (4)

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has extended the deadline for

registration of corps members at the various camps to Saturday,

October 27, especially for newly mobilised Unilorin graduates.

According to Kunle Akogun, director of Corporate Affairs of University

of Ilorin, the circular dated October 24 was sent to all state

coordinators of NYSC.

He said the memo was signed on behalf of the NYSC director general,

Suleiman Kazaure, by R. B Ohakwu.

The memo stated that the extension was as a result of a passionate

request from the University of Ilorin, to allow prospective corps

members from the institution attend their convocation ceremonies.

“So, Unilorin graduates who have been mobilised for the NYSC still

have up to Saturday, October 27, to report at their various NYSC camps

all over the federation,” it said.

The 34th Convocation Ceremony of University of Ilorin, took place on October 23.