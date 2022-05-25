NYSC flags off 2022 medical outreach for rural dwellers in Akwa Ibom

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Wednesday, flagged off its 2022 free medical outreach at Ubon Akwa Community in Obot Akara Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

Blueprint reports that both men, women, and children within and in the adjoining communities turned out in a great number to receive free medical treatment and the name of this year’s outreach is ‘Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).’

Speaking, the State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs. Chinyere Ekewe, said, the project was designed to explore the health challenges of the rural populace and to also improve them.

She said the scheme harnessed medical personnel among the corps members and also sought support from good-spirited individuals and organisations which led to the realization of the medication.

Ekwe said, “The effort is aimed at administering the medicals on the villagers based on their ailments and within the context of the available drugs and the capability of the medical personnel.

“We shall focus on the Optometry services, Blood Pressure check, Blood glucose check, RDT for malaria, counseling, and referrals.”

She said the gesture will remedy the hopeless conditions of the needy, adding that the responses from the people so far since arrival in the area is tremendously positive and would gear up the scheme to do more in helping the rural dwellers.

The state coordinator assured that the project will be replicated across all the local government areas of the state.

She said the critical roles played by NYSC in all sectors of human endeavors across the country can not be undermined particularly, in touching lives, urging the stakeholders and government to always give support for the scheme to do more.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Local Government, Lady Agnes Udoewenwen, had commended NYSC for flagging the free medical outreach in her domain.

The chairman represented by the Supervisor for Health, Mr. Charles Esu, expressed excitement that the project will address numerous health challenges facing the rural dwellers.

Speaking with Blueprint, one of the beneficiaries, Mrs. Elizabeth Isaiah, thanked NYSC for coming to the aid of the people particularly, at these critical times in the country.

She said most of the people in the rural areas are dying every other time from one sickness to the other because of a lack of money to seek proper medical care in the hospital.

Another beneficiary, Mr. Itoro Okon, commended the NYSC for coming to such an interior village to give people free medical treatment.

He said he has been tested and given medications that will help bring down his ailment, praying to God to bless the scheme and grant them the enablement to continue to save and touch lives across the country.

