NYSC garment factory remits N10m to FG in one year

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Garments Factory in Mgbaku, Anambra state has within one year, remitted N10 million to the federal government as a result of improvements made in the factory.

The Factory Manager, Mr Joshua Onifade stated this on Friday while conducting the Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim round the facility.

Briefing the DG about the measures taken by the management towards optimising the factory operation, disclosed that revenue generation was made possible by the provision of thirty-six new industrial sewing machines.

The manager further stated that with the steps taken by the Director-General to re-energise the factory, it now makes daily production of two hundred and twenty-three sets of kits comprising khaki suit, P. E. shorts and plain vests, adding that he was determined to double the output.

He said the factory had refurbished 10 old industrial sewing machines thereby increasing the number of functional ones to forty-six.

He thanked the NYSC DG for the provision of a 20KVA sound proof generator to power the equipment, adding that through his own initiative, the factory has been connected to the national grid.

He requested management to provide screen printing machine to enable the factory resume mass production of crested vests.

The manager disclosed that about thirty corps members were engaged for sewing, adding that in a bid to maximise opportunities for the corps members, a skill acquisition centre had been established within the facility.

According to him, the host community also benefits as not less than 50 women were engaged for bottom tackling.

In his remarks, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with the progress made in the factory.