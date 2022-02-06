NYSC gets Aisha Buhari’s coater bus, to flag off mobile clinics ﻿

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to flag off free mobile clinic project on February 16 in a local community yet to be indicated, according to the Scheme’s Director General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim.

This is even as the First Lady, Her Excellency (Mrs) Aisha Muhammadu Buhari has donated a fully fitted mobile clinic bus to the NYSC to enhance free medical services for corps members.

Speaking exclusively with Blueprint, Friday, Ibrahim said the bus would be presented to the Minister of Youth and Sport on Monday, saying the Scheme was praying for donation of more busses.

While inspecting the bus, Ibrahim commended the First Lady for her continuous support to the Scheme while promising that the bus would be effectively utilised to achieve its purpose.

General Ibrahim added further that the mobile clinic would also aid the improvement of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, whereby Corps Members offer free medical services to indigent Nigerians especially in the rural areas.

“We cannot appreciate the First Lady enough for this gesture,” the DG said.

General Ibrahim appealed to philanthropists and corporate organisations to support the Scheme in order to consolidate on its achievements.

He equally called on other members of the public to provide more conducive environment for corps members to perform their statutory responsibilities during national assignment.

The mobile clinic is one of the initiatives of the 19th Director General as part of efforts to aid the rural populists who may not be able to afford medical care from the hospitals and also an opportunity for the corps doctors to contribute their quota to the development of the Nigeria health sector.