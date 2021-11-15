NYSC Gombe begins sensitisation on disease prevention, diagnosis, referrals to rural communities





The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has launched its phase II edition of the 2021 Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Declaring the exercise open, at Doho, Kwami local government area of Gombe state Monday, the Director-General of the NYSC, Brig-General Shuaibu Ibrahim, said the one-week medical outreach would feature sensitisation on disease prevention and care, diagnosis, referrals and adminstration of drugs to beneficiaries in rural communities.

He maintained that driven by the the scheme’s determination to deepen the impact of it’s healthcare services, management of the NYSC launched the NYSC HIRD in 2014; a platform for contribution towards promoting the well-being of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare healthcare.

The NYSC boss said two million persons had been attended to by the NYSC medical teams in the HIRD platform. General Ibrahim also solicited for the support of corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals towards actualising plans of setting up mobile clinics for wider outreach.

Meanwhile, the executive chairman, Kwami local government council, ably represented by Alh Mohammed Musa Kwami, commended the efforts of NYSC management for the sustenance of the HIRD programme by ensuring that rural communities benefit enormously through corps medical personnel.

In his remarks, the primary healthcare coordinator, Kwami local government area, Alh Umar Musa Dirri, appreciated the NYSC scheme for the programme and called on the good people of Doho community to take advantage of the outreach.

” We cannot thank NYSC enough for this exercise. We will all agree with me that health is wealth and we must not take lightly this beautiful innovation ” he statedIn his vote of thanks ,the chairman Kwami Development Association , Professor Shuaibu Umar, expressed his profound gratitude on behalf of the good people of Doho for the rare privilege to be part of the phase two HIRD. He in particular, appreciated governor of Gombe state, Alh Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, for his policy on healthcare delivery by renovating health facilities in every nook and cranny of Gombe state and his support to the NYSC on the HIRD programme.

The state coordinator was represented by Mrs Beulah Stella Gokum, Assistant Director, Human Resource Management.

About 250 beneficiaries were attended to in Day One of the exercise.

