NYSC grants married prospective corps members concessional posting

As the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) commences the 2021 Batch ‘C’ stream 1 orientation course, the scheme has asked all married pregnant and nursing mothers not deployed to their husbands’ places of domicile to proceed to the NYSC camps within their spouses’ states of residence.

They must however be present for registration in addition to other documents, evidence of marriage, husbands’ identity and evidence of husbands’ place of domicile.

The scheme also assures corps members of security in relation to the forthcoming Anambra election, saying, the security of all corps members is the priority of the scheme.

NYSC director general, Brigadier General, Suleiman Ibrahim, who was represented by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, at a press briefing Wednesday at the scheme headquarters, Abuja, said though married prospective corps members are usually posted to where their husbands are resident, those that may not have enjoyed that privilege are allowed now to move to their husbands state of residence for registration.

Adeyemi also assured that all machineries have been put in place to ensure that the 7th orientation exercise since the outbreak of coronavirus is hitch-free.

She stated further that prospective corps members and staff are aware of COVID-19 rules and safety protocols and that every potential corps members and camp official would be tested at the camp gate and only those who test negative will gain access into the camp. NCDC officials are present in the 37 orientation camps.

“All camps have been fumigated and decontaminated in readiness to receive prospective corps members.

“There will be compulsory use of face mask, 2-meter social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical interventions on safety protocols in all our camps; (a) The hostel arrangement is in compliance with this. (b) Staggered registration of PCMs in batches still undertaken to avoid overcrowding at registration points,” she said,