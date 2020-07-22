NYSC, Hall 7 Project to build skill acquisition centre

The partnership between National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and Hall 7 Project, a private estate developer company has been re jigged to yield greater results.

This, according to a statement by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs. Adenike Adeyemi, follows a discussion between the NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim and the Chief Executive Officer of Hall 7 Project, Mr. Olayinka Braimoh in Abuja.

General lbrahim, while hosting the CEO of Hall 7 Project, under the Olayinka Braimoh initiative in his office in Abuja Wednesday, lamented the scarcity of white collar jobs in the country which has made skill acquisition very compelling.

He added that the NYSC scheme would continue to strive towards empowering corps members for job creation.

“Jobs are not available like before and COVID-19 has also brought serious economic meltdown.

“We are ready for your collaboration that would bring tremendous benefit to our corps members and other youths in the country,” the DG said.

The director-general had earlier paid a visit to the CEO of Hall 7 Project in order to revisit an agreement earlier reached by the two entities in respect of the construction of a skills acquisition centre at Ezi community, Delta state.

General Ibrahim further stated that the expansion of the NYSC’s skills acquisition programme was one of the five policy thrusts of his administration which underscored the vigour with which he pursued it.