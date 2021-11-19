NYSC inducts, trains anti-corruption state officers

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has inducted and commenced training for members of the newly appointed NYSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ANTU) sub-units for area officers as well as state and FCT secretariats.

Addressing the officers Thursday during the induction ceremony in Abuja, the director general, Brigadier General Shuiabu Ibrahim, said the inauguration was a follow-up to the induction of the Anti-corruption and Transparency Unit of the scheme at the headquarters which took place in September 2021.

Ibrahim said the exercise is a study to ascertain the level of compliance with ethics, statutory and integrity standards by MDAs and ACTU effectiveness index.

“At the end of the exercise, the scheme scored 72.75%, to record a substantial compliance level and was ranked among the best performing MDAs. While I commend all NYSC staff for our collective efforts that led to this encouraging rating, it is my hope that we will sustain the tempo of your commitment and even do better. The induction and training of our field officers, which we are conducting today, is informed by the commitment of the management in this regard,” he said.

He warned that the scheme will rely on you for the promotion of diligence at work, fairness and sincerely, in line with the standard set by the Commission.

“You must always be conscious of the fact that our major responsibility as an organisation is to groom Nigerian graduate youth to be patriotic, disciplined and responsible as well as promote national unity and development,” he said.

The chairman, Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye, who was represented by Mr. Damola Bakare, advised the ACTU to carry out its duties which includes periodic sensitisation of staff on and against corruption, examination of systems, processes and procedures that are prone to corruption and proffering solution; developing and reviewing code of ethnic for staff and ensuring compliance with same.

He urged them to monitor the budget implementation of the corps and undertake preliminary investigations into complaints received amongst others.

“To ensure effectiveness, I implore the management not to relent in its support to the unit but go a step further to extend the same to the sub-units by continuing to provide a conducive environment for them to function, providing funds and office accommodation.

“I must emphasise that ACTU was not established to displace management, rather that the Unit will complement management’s effort in promoting the core values of the corps. This is also the same for the relationship between the sub-unit members and their zonal or state co-coordinators,” he said.