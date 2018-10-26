NYSC, institution for harnessing youth’s resourcefulness-Abubakar (3) By Najib Sani Bauchi

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state has described the National
Youth Service Corps [NYSC] as an institution of government for
harnessing youth’s resourcefulness for national development.
Speaking yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 batch C
stream I corps members deployed to Bauchi state, the governor,
represented by the state head of Civil Service, Liman Bello asserted
that NYSC has over the years become a platform for nurturing and
mentoring youth to be competent future leaders of the country.
” This onerous task it has indeed discharged creditably well in the
last forty-five years to the admiration of Nigerians and the
international community. Therefore, every Nigerian youth has always
strongly desired to participate in the laudable programme which
formally marks the commencement of their contribution to National
Development.”
” Examples of areas where the scheme has excelled are in programmes
such as the nationwide advocacy on HIV/AIDS, Sustainable Development
Goals and other forms of health, educational, social and rural
development initiatives. Indeed, the scheme has become a platform for
the implementation of strategic policies of government in all the
nooks and crannies of our country,” he said.
