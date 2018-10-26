NYSC, institution for harnessing youth’s resourcefulness-Abubakar (3)

Governor Mohammed Abubakar of Bauchi state has described the National

Youth Service Corps [NYSC] as an institution of government for

harnessing youth’s resourcefulness for national development.

Speaking yesterday during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2018 batch C

stream I corps members deployed to Bauchi state, the governor,

represented by the state head of Civil Service, Liman Bello asserted

that NYSC has over the years become a platform for nurturing and

mentoring youth to be competent future leaders of the country.

” This onerous task it has indeed discharged creditably well in the

last forty-five years to the admiration of Nigerians and the

international community. Therefore, every Nigerian youth has always

strongly desired to participate in the laudable programme which

formally marks the commencement of their contribution to National

Development.”

” Examples of areas where the scheme has excelled are in programmes

such as the nationwide advocacy on HIV/AIDS, Sustainable Development

Goals and other forms of health, educational, social and rural

development initiatives. Indeed, the scheme has become a platform for

the implementation of strategic policies of government in all the

nooks and crannies of our country,” he said.

