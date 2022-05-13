NYSC member’s murder: FCT Police nab 3, hunt 1

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with the criminal conspiracy and the gruesome murder of a member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Terungwa Stephenie, 26, of City Homes Estate, Lokogoma, Abuja

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) for the FCT Police Command, DSP Josephine Adeh, in a press statement, Friday in Abuja, said: “The arrest was made following the deployment of Tactical and Intelligence assets at the Command’s disposal, attached to the Homicide department of the State Criminal Investigations Department (SCID).

“The suspects namely; Jenifer Tsembe, a 26 years old female, Monday Simon a.k.a Black, 36, and Solomon Abu, 35, all residents of Oguta Lake Street, Maitama, Abuja, voluntarily stated their involvement in the perpetration of the dastardly act.

“The investigation is ongoing to unravel other groundbreaking facts, while effort has been doubled to apprehend the fleeing suspect(s). The suspects will be charged to court upon the conclusion of the investigation.”

She said the Commissioner of Police, FCT Command, CP Babaji Sunday, while applauding the gallantry and result yielding effort of the investigating team, enjoined the good people of the territory not to relent in cooperating with the Police.

The spokesperson said the Police boss assured that the Police would not rest on its oars until unscrupulous elements were fished off their hideouts and flushed out of the territory.

According to the PPRO, “To adequately complement the crime-fighting effort of the Command, the good people of the FCT are therefore urged to remain vigilant and report any suspicious or abnormal occurrence to the Police through the following emergency lines: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, While the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, could be reached on: 0902 222 2352.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

