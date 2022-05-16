NYSC, NAFDAC sign MoU on promotion of healthy living

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), and the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the promotion of healthy living among Nigerians.

Speaking during the signing of the MoU, the director general of NAFDAC, Professor Moji Adeyeye, appealed to the scheme on the need to use its spread to help spread the message of healthy living among Nigerians.

Adeyeye said corps member’s presence in all the 774 local government areas of the country would be a good driver of the initiative as they would serve as change agents to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of drug abuse and expired drugs, especially at the grassroots.

She stated that the agency’s mandate is to safeguard the health of Nigerians alongside the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs).

“The MSMEs are the ones that actually drive the economy and having NAFDAC desks in the 774 local government areas will bring NAFDAC closer to the people through the corps members,” she said.

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim who was represented by the Director, Legal Services, Ibrahim Ahmed Tijani, promised the readiness of the Scheme to abide by the terms of the MoU.

He commended NAFDAC for the initiative adding that Corps Members would be helpful in the collaboration, given the successes they have recorded in previous national assignments.

Also speaking, the director, Community Development Service and Special Projects, Alhaji Abdulrasaq Salawu, said the programme was long overdue.

