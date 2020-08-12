NYSC, NCRI partner on modern farming training for corps members

National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is to strengthen the existing partnership with the National Cereals Research Institute (NCRI) Badeggi Niger state with a view to training more corps members in modern farming towards boosting agricultural production.

A statement by the NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi said Service is keying into the federal government agenda on diversification of the economy though agricultural practices.

According to the statement, the NYSC Director General, Brig.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, disclosed this, Tuesday during a virtual meeting with the management of the institute, led by its Executive Director, Dr Aliyu Umar.

While appreciating NCRI for its support towards mentoring corps members and NYSC agric officers, especially in rice farming, General Ibrahim solicited for a well articulated and robust partnership that will ensure bumper harvest for the scheme through comprehensive training and supervision by the Institute.

He appreciated the assistance of the Institute in achieving a bumper harvest at NYSC rice farm in Kebbi state which it desires to replicate in all the states.

To realise this noble objective and make NYSC a less burden on government’s lean resources, the DG proposed a memorandum of understanding and appointment of desk officers between the two agencies to oversee the partnership.