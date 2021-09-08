NYSC, NHIS sign MoU on corps members’ inclusion in health services

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) on the inclusion of corps members in NHIS programme.

NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim who stated this when he led a delegation of the management of the scheme to the headquarters of the NHIS in Abuja, Tuesday, commended the federal government on concerns for the corps’ welfare.

He said the signing of the MoU is in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive that all corps members must be enrolled in the NHIS programme.

“This shows the concern for the welfare of the Corps Members by the Federal Government and we are thanking the President for his uncommon love for the Scheme.

We also promise that our Corps Members are going to render more selfless service to the country. This is going to inspire them to do more for their fatherland.

We want to thank the NHIS for this partnership and we are going to take this lartnership to the next level,” he said.

Speaking further, Ibrahim said the partnership with NHIS is going to cushion the health needs of the Corps Members in their different states of service.

He added that the Scheme is already in partnership with several stakeholders, including the NCDC whereby all Corps Members are tested for COVD-19 before admittance to the orientation camps, alongside other camp officials.

He said only those that test positive are allowed entry into the camps, while those that test negative are taken to the isolation centres by the NCDC and State Health officials for treatment and care.

“This partnership has helped the NCDC in COVID-19 data analysis in the country”, lbrahim said.

The Executive Secretary of the NHIS, Prof. Mohammed Nasir Sambo said every Nigerian should be included in the healthcare delivery of the Federal Government.

He added that the NYSC and NHIS had worked assiduously through a joint technical team towards the development of a blueprint for the necessary financial provisions.

“We decided to sign an MOU so that the responsibilities of the two agencies will be clearly spelt out in order to have a hitch-free implementation”, the ES said.