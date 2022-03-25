NYSC partners TStv, set to launch internet protocol TV

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has indicated interest on collaboration with an indigenous satellite television outfit, TStv, for the smooth take-off of its Internet Protocol Television.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim disclosed this, Thursday, when he paid a courtesy visit to the TStv headquarters at Idu Industrial Layout, Abuja.

Ibrahim, who was led on a guided tour of all the units of the media outfit by the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Dr Bright Echefu, commended his initiative of establishing a purely indigenous media outfit.

He disclosed the need to give a wider publicity to NYSC programmes, adding that corps members as talented youths in different areas of endeavour, who are contributing immensely to national development, would drive the television station.

The NYSC DG sought for a robust collaboration with TStv towards ensuring that the objectives of establishing the NYSC Internet Protocol TV are achieved.

“I want to plead with you as an ex-corps member to kindly support us and we want to assure you that we will continue to partner with you for the benefit of both organizations,” he said.

The MD/CEO of TStv, Dr Bright Echefu, in his remarks expressed appreciation to the NYSC for the visit, noting that the collaboration which he prayed would be sustained and deepened, would yield the desired results in no distant time.