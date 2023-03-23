NYSC pays missing Omale’s family instant benefits

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has paid insurance benefit to the family of Corps Member, Omale Victor EB/21A/1487, who went missing in 2021 during his service year in Ebonyi state.

A statement signed by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa Thursday in Abuja said the director general, Brigadier General Dogoyaro Ahmed, while handing over the cheque to the parents of the Corps Member, Mr Omale Samuel and Mrs Omale Elizabeth at their residence in Lokoja, said the scheme would continue to identify with the family.

He encouraged the family that NYSC would continue to show love and commitment towards them, while he also advised the family not to lose faith in God.

“Accept our deepest sympathy and take heart that hope is still alive,” he said.

In his response, Mr Omale Samuel congratulated General Ahmed on his appointment as the director general of NYSC.

He commended the NYSC management for its favourable disposition to his family since the incident happened, while he prayed that God would bring back his son alive.

The director general was accompanied by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mr Eddy Megwa, director, Corps Welfare and Health Services, Mr Ayodele Omotade, and NYSC Kogi state coordinator, Mrs Mofoluwaso Williams.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

