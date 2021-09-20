NYSC posting: Induced rejection’ll attract sanction -DG

The Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig-General Shuaibu lbrahim, has advised corps members to avoid self-inflicted rejection, but to accept their posting in good faith and settle down to contribute their quota to the development of their host communities.

He said any corps member caught inducing posting or redeployment would be sanctioned in line with NYSC bye-laws.

General lbrahim stated this Monday while debriefing the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members and camp officials through a nationwide virtual address.

He also disclosed that there is nothing like two-week break after leaving the orientation camp, but added that if there is a compelling need for any corps member to travel, the concerned corps member must obtain permission from the NYSC through the established channel.

Ibrahim said no corps employer is authorised to grant permission to any corps member to travel.

“Once you get to your place of primary assignment tomorrow, don’t put pressure on your employers for rejection.

“Don’t lobby anyone that you want to change your posting or relocation. If they write to us that you induced or forced them to reject you, you will be punished.

“As patriotic corps members, it is expected that you accept posting to anywhere you have been posted to and add value to the community,” the DG said.

He urged them to be patriotic in the service to their fatherland and ensure they equally add value to themselves, NYSC scheme and the society at large.

The DG admonished them to use the numerous opportunities availed by NYSC platforms to excel in life.

“You have gone through the rudiments of the Orientation Course, please take advantage of it and see what you can do for your fatherland.

“Let the spirit of the Orientation Exercise live in you forever as Nigerians. National integration should be your watchword. We should be united as a country.”

General lbrahim warned against the negative use of the social media, urging them to verify every information before it is shared online.

“Don’t use fake news to promote disunity, shun cybercrimes and all forms of criminality. In whatever action that you are going to take, please look back at where you are coming from and avoid any action that will haunt you tomorrow.

Shun drugs, be good citizens and good ambassadors of your, institutions, families and the NYSC Scheme.”

The DG implored the corps members to continue with the post-camp training in Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, even as the scheme had partnered some financial institutions to support corps members with loans and trainings.

General Ibrahim said efforts are in top gear towards the establishment of National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund, which would make start-up capitals available to interested corps members to start their businesses as they exit service.

He also enjoined them to be security conscious at all times and avoid any action that may endanger their safety, especially roadside boarding of vehicles and night journeys.

He said the scheme is making efforts to get rebate on flight charges for corps members who may want to travel by air.

He said efforts are in top gear to enlist corps members in the National Health Insurance Scheme, and advised corps members to get COVID-19 vaccine in order to protect themselves and others from the deadly virus.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues nationwide, the Imo state corps camp director, Otobo Joshua Osa, lauded the DG for his doggedness and passion for the welfare and security of corps members.

“We remain eternally grateful and we assure you of our commitment to the ideals of the NYSC, having imbibed all the lessons taught us in the course of the Orientation Programme”, Osa said.