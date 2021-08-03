NYSC: Preach Nigeria’s unity, DG urges corps members



The Director-General (DG) of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has advised corps members to utilise the opportunities of the service year to uphold national unity and preach peaceful co-existence among Nigerians as the scheme was established for such purpos

General Ibrahim stated this Monday while addressing the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream One prospective corps members during his visit to Plateau state orientation camp in Mangu.

The DG also urged the young graduates to use the service year to build teamwork and preach against Nigeria’s break-up.



“Take advantage of the Orientation Course to foster unity, national integration and peaceful co-existence.”NYSC was established to promote national unity and the Scheme will continue to live up to its mandate,” he said.

Speaking further, lbrahim appealed to corps members to respect dignity of labour, have vision for excellent performance and drive it with passion.



He warned them against social vices saying, “Avoid cutting corners, respect the law, do the right thing and maintain good integrity.”Avoid cyber crimes, drugs and don’t allow any of your actions today haunt you tomorrow.”

General Ibrahim however, advised the prospective corps members to be security conscious and adhere strictly to the security tips given to them in the camp by not exposing themselves to danger. He warned them against embarking on authorised journeys, and advised that they must obtain permission from the NYSC if travelling becomes unavoidable.



“Don’t travel at night, avoid boarding vehicles by the roadside and don’t take chances.”Speaking further, General Ibrahim cautioned them against wrong use of social media, and warned, “Be careful on the way you use the Social Media. Don’t post or share fake news.”

During the visit, a minute silence was observed in memory of the five prospective corps members who died recently in an auto-crash along Abaji/Kwali road on their way to report at the orientation camp in Katsina state.