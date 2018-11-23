NYSC rates Niger orientation camp as worst in Nigeria 

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Director-General, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has expressed his displeasure at Niger State Government over the dilapidated condition of facilities at the Orientation Camp in Paiko, saying facilities in the camp is the worst nationwide.

Kazaure bemoaned the state of facilities at the Orientation Camp adding that despite all efforts to make the Orientation Camp a conducive environment for Corps Members on National Service, the State Government has been unresponsive to its statutory responsibilities.

A statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, yesterday, the director general stated this during his visit to the 2018 Batch ‘C’ Stream Two Corps Members currently undergoing induction course.

The NYSC Act stipulates that the provision and maintenance of Orientation Camp and its facilities are primary responsibilities of state governments.

“This is the worst Orientation Camp among all Camps that l have visited nationwide and l am using this medium to call on Niger State Government to be alive to its responsibilities to NYSC”, the Director-General said.

Speaking further, Kazaure enjoined the Corps Members to embrace the opportunity of entrepreneurship in camp by learning at least a vocation that can make them become wealth creators and employers of labour instead of searching for the rarely available salaried jobs.

He also urged them to always respect the culture and tradition of their host communities whenever they leave camp and avoid acts that can make them contradict their cultural norms.

‘Try to initiate and execute good projects that will reduce the suffering of your host communities which will also write your names in history’.

‘Ensure that you leave your host communities at the end of the service year better than you met them’, the DG told the Corps Members.

Niger State Coordinator, Mrs Theresa Arokoyo informed the Director-General that the camp registered a total of 1,768 Corps Members comprising 843 females and 925 males.

