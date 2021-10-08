NYSC reads riot act to institutions mobilising unqualified graduates

The National Youth Services Corps (NYSC) has warned corp members producing institutions on mobilisation of unqualified graduates for the one year service.

saying they would be sanctioned.

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps, (NYSC), Brig Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, while speaking in Abuja Thursday at the 2021 Batch ‘C’ Pre-Mobilization Workshop warned that culprits would be sanctioned.

He noted that the NYSC has faced challenges occasioned by the presentation of unqualified graduates for national service despite the scheme’s determination to eliminate all forms of sharp practices.

Ibrahim stated that despite successes recorded to curb the anomaly, few acts of commission and omission are still being noticed.

“We will therefore not hesitate to apply the necessary sanctions on erring institutions and/or officials to serve as deterrent to others”.

He posited that while management remains deeply committed to the success of the mobilisation process, the scheme expects other stakeholders to live above board in the discharge of their responsibilities.

While calling for continued support from stakeholders, the DG stated that the ongoing reforms in the mobilisation process and other aspects of the scheme are in line to sustain its relevance.

As critical partners, your support for the success of the reforms cannot be over-emphasised.

He opined that the workshop will lead to increased synergy for continuous improvement in the mobilisation process.

Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, represented by the acting secretary, Social Development Secretariat, FCT, Dr. Kelvin Ike, on his part lauded the scheme and assured of a continued partnership and support between the FCT and NYSC.