NYSC restates zero-tolerance to fraudulent mobilisation process

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has restated its commitment to prosecute anyone that undermines the integrity of its mobilisation process.

Director General of the Corps, Brig.- Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, stated this Wednesday during the inauguration of NYSC Anti-Corruption and Transparency Unit (ACTU), at the scheme’s National Directorate headquarters in Abuja.

He enjoined all hands to be on the deck in the fight against corruption, noting that it is not a war that should be left in the hands of the statutory bodies set up by the government to fight the malaise only.

The NYSC boss revealed that the collaboration between NYSC and ICPC, which started in 2002, gave birth to the ICPC Anti-Corruption Vanguard, which has offered corps members the veritable platform to sensitise the public on the dangers of corruption, which is a cankerworm that arrests development.

General Ibrahim urged the newly inaugurated members of the NYSC ACTU to discharge their duties with fairness and high level of integrity, in compliance with the ICPC standards, so as to justify the confidence reposed in them by management.

ICPC chairman, Professor Bolaji Owasanoye, represented by Mr Aiyegbayo Olayinka, charged the newly inaugurated ACTU members to work hard and refrain from using their office to victimise or which-hunt other members of staff.