NYSC resumes deployment of corps members to Ebonyi ‘troubled areas’

As a result of the peaceful atmosphere achieved in Ezza/Ezillo communities in Ishielu local government area of Ebonyi state has led to the resumption in posting of corps members to serve in that area of the state.

It will recalled that NYSC stopped posting corps members to Ezillo and Ezza-Ezillo as a result of series of communal crises between 2008 and 2013 that led to lost of hundreds of lives and property worth millions of naira.

Addressing journalists shortly after the swearing in the 2018 batch C stream II Corps members deployed to the state at the Permanent Orientation Camp, Old MacGregor College Afikpo on Monday, the State Coordinator, Ann Ibe said NYSC has commenced posting Corps of members to the area.

She noted that 1680 Corps members deployed to Ebonyi state for the 2018 batch C stream II orientation course were sworn in.

She added that 933 of them are male while 747 are female drawn from the 36 states of the federation and federal capital territory.

Ibe charged the corpse members to use the service year to promote peace, unity and integration of the country.

She said, “Let me make it clear to you that the attainment of the much-needed unity and integration of the country Nigeria, rests squarely on the shoulders of the educated youths like you who are the beacon of a bright and prosperous future for all Nigerians

“Be informed too that the nation’s quest to deepen the foundation of her democracy, good governance and the restoration of our cherished positive societal values are in your hands as the successor generation. In view of the foregoing, you must play an active role in ensuring that the nation remains indivisible and indissoluble by emphasizing the merits in our togetherness and unity as Nigerians more than anything else”, she said.

State Governor, David Umahi assured corps members posted to the state of adequate security throughout their service year while charging them to ensure that the aims of setting up the service, which is national unity and integration, is attained.

The Governor further charged the corps members to follow in the footsteps of their predecessors who he noted have served the state so diligently and contributed in its development especially in the areas of heath, education and agriculture.

Represented by the Commissioner for Youth Development and Sports, Charles Akpuenika, Umahi said the state government has demonstrated its commitment to the Corps by approving the total renovation of the camp.

“We have also approved the increase of allowances to Corps members serving in the state from N5000 to N10000”, the governor said.

