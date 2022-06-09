NYSC seeks stronger synergy with NDLEA

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah has appealed for a stronger synergy with the National Drug Law and Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

He stated this during his visit to the NDLEA Chairman, Brigadier General Muhammed Buba Marwa (rtd) in his office in Abuja on Wednesday.

He said there is the need to cement and appreciate the existing collaboration between the two agencies.

“The NDLEA has been assisting us in a lot of ways in camp and we enjoyed the previous relationship. We are here to thank you and solicit for more support for the forthcoming Orientation Course and others”, Fadah said.

In his response, the NDLEA chairman, Brigadier General Muhammed Buba Marwa (rtd) congratulated General Fadah on his appointment as the nineteenth Chief Executive of NYSC.

He said efforts must be put in place to collaborate on grassroot sensitization on the dangers of drug abuse and trafficking, especially among the youths.

Marwa said every community in the country is facing the challenge of drug abuse, adding that one person out of every seven Nigerian takes drugs.

“Drugs does not discriminate from one part of the country to another nor on the basis of gender or religion.

We can’t do it alone, we need the collaboration of organisations like NYSC in facing the challenge of drug demand in the country”, Marwa said.

He decried inadequate rehabilitation facilities, adding that efforts are on-going for the creation of more rehabilitation and counselling centres at the grassroots across the country.

Marwa said Corps Members, especially the medical and para-medics will be able to train counsellors that will work at the proposed rehabilitation centers.

