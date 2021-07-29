NYSC speaks on ‘killing, abduction’ of corps member in 2021

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has debunked a write up alleging that about 200 corps members have been killed or abducted in Kaduna or Zamfara states, saying the story is figment of the imagination of the writer.

Reacting to the story entitled: “About 200 Corps members murdered between Kaduna and Zamrara this year,” spokeswoman of NYSC, Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Thursday, declared that story is fake, saying nothing like that happened.

She urged journalists to always balance their stories as the integrity of information pushed out to the public domain should never be in doubt.

According to her, “The attention of Management of the National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a fake story with the above caption circulating on the social media, alluding that 189 Corps Members have been murdered in Zamfara and Kaduna states, while 376 others were abducted across the North-east within the year.

“Management wishes to state that discernible minds know that the story is a figment of the writer’s imagination, as nothing of such happened.

“Pointedly, no corps member was murdered by bandits this year in the said states, neither was any abducted in the geo-political region as unscrupulously written.

“It is imperative to restate that balanced reportage is the hallmark of good journalism. The integrity of information pushed to the public domain should never be in doubt,” she said.