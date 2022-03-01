NYSC swears in 1, 507 new 2022 Batch ‘A’ corps members in Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Tuesday swore in 1, 507 corps
members of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream I set, deployed to Nasarawa state
for national service.
Director General of the NYSC, Major Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke
during the swearing-in ceremony at the Magaji Dan-Tamusa NYSC
Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi local government area of the
state, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing
their education and availing themselves for national service.
Ibrahim, represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, coordinator of the
scheme in Nasarawa state, urged the newly sworn in corps members to
participate fully in camp activities during the three weeks
orientation course.
“My dear compatriot, the orientation course is designed to equip you
for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal
programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other
physical trainings as well as sensitisation on topical issues, amongst
others.
“I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once in a life time opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities,” he
said.
He called on the newly sworn in corps members to read and familiarise
themselves with the NYSC act and bye laws and to always comply with
all orientation camp rules and regulations and be obedient to
officials in camp.
“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and
other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using the social media to
spread fake news, fueling of hatred and other negative purposes and
instead deploy same for the promotion of unity and national
development,” he said.
Ibrahim warned the corps members of the scarcity of white-collar jobs
in the job markets and advised them to take full advantage of the
Skills And Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training they will get
during the three weeks orientation exercise so as to be self reliant
after service.
He also warned them that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was far
from over, hence the need for the corps members to continue to adhere
strictly to the outlined preventive measures such as physical
distancing, wearing of face masks, and the use of hand washing
facilities provided at strategic locations throughout the orientation
period.