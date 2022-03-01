NYSC swears in 1, 507 new 2022 Batch ‘A’ corps members in Nasarawa

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Tuesday swore in 1, 507 corps

members of the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream I set, deployed to Nasarawa state

for national service.

Director General of the NYSC, Major Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, who spoke

during the swearing-in ceremony at the Magaji Dan-Tamusa NYSC

Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi local government area of the

state, congratulated the corps members for successfully completing

their education and availing themselves for national service.

Ibrahim, represented by Mr Abdullahi Jikamshi, coordinator of the

scheme in Nasarawa state, urged the newly sworn in corps members to

participate fully in camp activities during the three weeks

orientation course.

“My dear compatriot, the orientation course is designed to equip you

for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal

programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other

physical trainings as well as sensitisation on topical issues, amongst

others.

“I enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once in a life time opportunity by participating actively in all camp activities,” he

said.

He called on the newly sworn in corps members to read and familiarise

themselves with the NYSC act and bye laws and to always comply with

all orientation camp rules and regulations and be obedient to

officials in camp.

“You must continue to distance yourselves from cultism, drug abuse and

other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using the social media to

spread fake news, fueling of hatred and other negative purposes and

instead deploy same for the promotion of unity and national

development,” he said.

Ibrahim warned the corps members of the scarcity of white-collar jobs

in the job markets and advised them to take full advantage of the

Skills And Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) training they will get

during the three weeks orientation exercise so as to be self reliant

after service.

He also warned them that the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic was far

from over, hence the need for the corps members to continue to adhere

strictly to the outlined preventive measures such as physical

distancing, wearing of face masks, and the use of hand washing

facilities provided at strategic locations throughout the orientation

period.