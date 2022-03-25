NYSC swears in 1,198 corps members for Yobe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Friday swore in a total of 1,198 corps members for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ stream II orientation course in Yobe state.

The oath was administered by the state Chief Judge who was represented by Justice Karimatu Bulama Yusuf.

In his address, the director-general of the NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, represented by the state coordinator, Mrs. Hafsat Yerima, said, “I congratulate you on your graduation from your respective institutions of learning, and your subsequent enlistment for the national service. I also commend your patriotic zeal as demonstrated through acceptance of your deployment and prompt report to this Orientation Camp.

“The Orientation Course is the first cardinal programme of the NYSC, and is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the Scheme.

“It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitisation on topical national issues, amongst others.

“As you are already aware, one of the major objectives of NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration. This informed your deployment away from your States of origin and your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-economic backgrounds.

“This policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country, but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria.”