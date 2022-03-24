NYSC swears in 1,198 corps members in Yobe

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Wednesday swore in a total of 1,198 corps members for the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course.

The oath was administered by the Yobe state Chief Judge, represented by Justice Karimatu Bulama Yusuf.

In his address, the director-general of NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, represented by the state coordinator, Yobe, Mrs Hafsat Yerima, welcomed corps members on board as they are formally inducted into the National Youth Service Corps.

“I congratulate you on your graduation from your respective institutions of learning, and your subsequent enlistment for the national service. I also commend your patriotic zeal as demonstrated through acceptance of your deployment and prompt report to this orientation camp.

“My dear compatriots, the orientation course is the first cardinal programme of NYSC, and it is aimed at introducing you to the objectives and programmes of the scheme.

“It is designed to equip you for the tasks of the service year through lessons on the cardinal programmes, leadership coaching, paramilitary drills and other physical training as well as sensitisation on topical national issues, amongst others.

“It is also a platform for kick-starting various activities that will enable you to realise your potentials and attain individual feats both within and beyond the period of service. I, therefore, enjoin you to avail yourselves of this once-in-a-life-time opportunity by participating actively in all the camp activities.