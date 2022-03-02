NYSC swears in 1558 corps members in Anambra

The National Youth Social Corps (NYSC), Anambra state, Tuesday, swore-in a total of 1558 corps members for Batch A, stream 1 orientation exercise in the State.

The state coordinator, NYSC, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, disclosed this in a speech at the swearing-in ceremony held at the state NYSC permanent orientation camp, Mbaukwu-Umuawulu, Awka South local government area.

Baderinwa, whose speech was read by Mrs Doris Erumwunse, the NYSC Anambra state camp director, explained that out of the 1558 corps, a total of 840 were males while 878 were females from approved tertiary institutions in the country.

According to her, all the prospective corps members were screened for COVID-19 and confirmed fit for the exercise, and grouped into platoons to enhance effective participation as well as enable them to acquire more skills for betterment of the society at the end.

Earlier, the Director General, NYSC, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, represented by the NYSC Cordinator, Anambra state, Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, reminded the prospective corps members to promote national unity and integration, as well as shun cultism and other vices.

“Hold onto the cardinal objectives of the scheme to promote unity, and national integration. You must continue to distance yourself from cultism, drug abuse and other social vices. I also urge you to avoid using social media for promoting fake news, spreading of hatered and other vices. I want you to sustain the high level of discipline and enthusiasm you have demonstrated so far,” he stated.