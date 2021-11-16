NYSC takes health initiative programne to Surulere

—





As part of the strategic programmes of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to bring medical care closer to the grassroots, members of the scheme in Lagos has flagged off its free health programme to the indigent people of Surulere, tagged, “Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

HIRD which is aimed at administering free drugs, medical consultation and examination to the people of the grassroots for three days, was flagged off by the executive chairman of Surulere local government area, Hon. Bamidele Yusuf.

In his address, Hon. Yusuf, while stressing the importance of the programme, appreciated the NYSC for its laudable efforts in providing free medical care to the people, which is similar to what the local government is doing. He also appreciated the corps medical personnel who volunteered for the programme. He therefore, called on the people present to take advantage of the programme in order to be aware of their state of health, which is paramount to their undertakings. Hon. Yusuf also called on the prospective beneficiaries of the programme to reach out to their neighbours to be partakers of the programme.

During the keynote address, representative of the NYSC Director-General, Mrs Femi-Ajayi Olufunmilayo, appreciated the indigents for coming out for the programme, emphasizing that the programme would not hold if they were not present. Mrs Femi-Ajayi said, “The essence of the programme is to ensure medical health is taken to the underprivileged who cannot access medical care.”

As part of the programme, sensitisations on the prevention and treatment of hypertension and malaria were carried out by corps doctor Odulate Heebahtullah and head of medical officers at the local government, Dr Odesanya Ramat.

