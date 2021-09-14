NYSC Taraba flags off phase 4 tree planting campaign

The Taraba state NYSC Coordinator, Tony Nzoka, has continued the scheme’s tree planting programme for sustainable environment as he had earlier pledged.

He flagged off the fourth phase of NYSC tree planting during the 2021 Batch B Stream II Orientation Tuesday after the morning meditation at the NYSC permanent orientation camp in Sibre, Taraba state.

The exercise saw the planting of mahogany trees, electricity poles, and other trees which could survive during dry the season.

Speaking at the event, Mr Nzoka called on corps members, camp officials and other members of the camp community to cultivate the habit of tree planting. He noted that trees and green environment were essential for human survival.

Highlights of the event, as in previous phases, was the commemorative planting of trees by the state coordinator, heads of collaborating agencies, senior camp officials, the three camp directors and representatives of the ten platoons.

The fourth phase of the tree planting programme saw the planting of an additional 155 trees within the orientation camp, bringing the total trees planted within the camp in 2021 to 1000.

So far, over 7000 trees of various varieties have been planted across the local government areas of Taraba state.