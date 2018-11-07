NYSC tasks corps members on credible election

Ahead of the upcoming 2019 general elections, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has charged Corps Members that will partake in the exercise to help the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in conducting credible elections.

Director General of the scheme, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure gave this charge yesterday when he visited corps members currently undergoing orientation at Wailo camp in Bauchi.

The Director General, represented by the Director General services in the NYSC headquarters, Habibu Kurawa, Kazaure said the Corps members should remain non partisan throughout their service year as they were mobilized by the NYSC to render patriotic services to all citizens.

While assuring that the management has concluded all arrangements with security agencies to protect the Corps members during election, the NYSC boss warned them against being induced with money by politicians to commit electoral malpractices just as he also advised them to stay from trouble zones and report chaos at their polling units.

Also speaking, the state Coordinator of the scheme, Mr. Afolayan James who thanked the DG for the visit explained that the Corps members had exhibited high level of discipline and were participating fully in camp activities.

He also urged them to carry out community development services in the state which is one of the cardinal objectives of the scheme.

