NYSC threatens legal action against unauthorise use of uniform

The management of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has threatened to take legal action against any individual or group that contravenes the provisions of the NYSC Act as regards the use of the NYSC uniform, or any NYSC intellectual material.

The scheme in a statement signed by the director, Press and Public Relations, Mr. Eddy Megwa, in Abuja Monday said the management was compelled to bring to the notice of the general public the dangers of unauthorise use of NYSC uniform, logo, lyrics, literature and other intellectual materials associated with the NYSC.

The scheme lamented the circulation of various contents on social media for entertainment and political purposes where the NYSC uniform is used without consent.

It emphasised section 14 of NYSC Act which clearly specifies that any person who, not being a person serving in the service corps or duly authorised so to do, wears the uniform or any part of the uniform of the service corps is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine of N1, 000.00 or to imprisonment for a term of six months or to both.



