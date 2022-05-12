NYSC to sanction institutions’ involved in fraudulent mobilisation process 

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim, has said that the scheme is now determined more than ever before to plug all the loopholes and prosecute anyone found complicit in the mobilisation of unqualified graduates for national service.

He stated this Tuesday during the maiden meeting of NYSC management with registrars of Corps Producing Institutions in Nigeria, held in Abuja.

He said the meeting with the theme; “Appreciating the Role of Registrars as Fulcrum in the Mobilisation Process”, was conveyed to seek ways of eliminating flaws in the NYSC Mobilisation process.

“Gaps have already been identified with a number of resolutions reached on how to eradicate recurrent challenges, but implementation has remained elusive.

“In schools where Registrars have abdicated their roles to subordinate officers, we have seen various forms of abuses and shortfalls.

‘This has given rise to occasional mobilisation of unqualified persons, many of whom have been detected by NYSC field officers”, he said.

General Ibrahim stated further that the meeting was part of enlightenment for the key officers to rise up to their responsibilities adding that ignorance is a stranger to the law.

The DG said the establishment of NYSC Radio and Television stations was part of the scheme’s plan to give more enlightenment on NYSC issues including penalties and offences that attracts jail term, while the stations would also be used to disclose the identity of offenders after being declared guilty by the court.

He appealed to Nigerians to support the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund which has enjoyed tremendous goodwill of both the green and red chambers of the National Assembly.

