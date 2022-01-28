NYSC Trust Fund Bill: NGO hails Buhari, NASS synergy on youth devt

A non-governmental organisation (NGO), Empowerment for Unemployed Youths Initiative, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his efforts at ensuring youth development in the country.

The NGO’s executive director, Mr. Richard Audu, who gave the commendation Friday at a news conference in Abuja, also thumbed up the National Assembly for considering the NYSC Trust Fund Bill for second reading.

He said after a critical observation of events under the current administration, it was crystal clear that “there is a synergy between the Executive and the Legislature on youth development.”

“We have studied events critically, and we wish to state that the indices speak positively about the concerted efforts by both arms of government towards ensuring issues that bother on youth development seem to have been granted special attention by both arms of the government.

“We are elated with this development. We desire that this fruitful relationship will eventually yield the desired results in no distant time.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has consistently displayed an unalloyed commitment to addressing issues of national concern, not just youth development issues.

“The National Assembly has, in like manner, complimented the efforts of the executive arm of government by ensuring that matters of national concern are without rancour.

“The recent rejigging of the Electoral Act Amendment Bill is indeed a testament that both chambers of the National Assembly remain committed to the sustenance of our nascent democracy,” he said.

He said the deliberations on the floor of the House of Representatives at the second reading of the bill seeking to establish the National Youth Service Trust Fund was a clear example.

“It indicates that the resolve to initiate policies and implement plans towards addressing youth unemployment in the country has a special place in the Executive and Legislative arms of government.

“We are confident that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill, if passed into law, will undoubtedly take over 50 million youth out of the unemployment market within the shortest period.

“We, therefore, call on Mr. President and the President of the Senate to ensure that the NYSC Trust Fund Bill becomes an Act for the good and wellbeing of the suffering Nigerian masses.

“The multiplier effect on the value-chain of an enterprising youthful population cannot be over-emphasised.”