NYSC unveils online app for accreditation of cyber-café business operators

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has unveiled an online app for registration and accreditation of Cyber-Cafe Business Operators (CBOS) in order to bring sanity in the NYSC online registration process.

The App is to ensure that only Cyber-Café Business Operators (CBOS) duly registered and accredited by the scheme through the NYSC’s CBO Online App platform would henceforth access and provide services on the NYSC portal.

This, according to the scheme, will help solve the mirage of problems encountered during prospective corps members’ registration.

Unveiling the App Tuesday, the scheme’s Director General, Major General, Suaibu Ibrahim, said Cyber-Cafe Business Operators (CBO) are critical stakeholders in the NYSC as they provide numerous online services on the NYSC portal for both prospective and serving corps members.

“Unfortunately, we have observed with concern, the nefarious activities perpetrated by some CBOS under the guise of carrying out NYSC online registration for unsuspecting clients.”

